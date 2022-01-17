Left Menu

Olympics-Russia should win about 30 medals in Beijing, ROC chief says

The sanctions, initially imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) but later halved to two years on appeal, are to punish Moscow for providing doctored laboratory data to international anti-doping authorities that could have helped identify drug cheats. At the Beijing Games, which run from Feb. 4-20, Russians will be competing as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee under the acronym "ROC", as they did at the Tokyo Summer Olympics last year.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-01-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 18:10 IST
Olympics-Russia should win about 30 medals in Beijing, ROC chief says
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian athletes competing at next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing are expected to win about 30 medals, the head of the Russian Olympic Committee said on Monday. "We have a method to determine the number of medals we might win. Unfortunately there is large margin of error because of COVID-19..." RIA news agency quoted Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), as saying.

"We are ready to fight for 30 medals. We have a very good national team. We are ready to fight for a spot in the top three (in the medal table)." Figure skater Kamila Valieva, cross-country skier Alexander Bolshunov and speed skater Natalia Voronina are among the Russian favorites to step onto the podium in their respective disciplines at Beijing.

Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events under their flag and with their anthem until December 2022. The sanctions, initially imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) but later halved to two years on appeal, are to punish Moscow for providing doctored laboratory data to international anti-doping authorities that could have helped identify drug cheats.

At the Beijing Games, which run from Feb. 4-20, Russians will be competing as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee under the acronym "ROC", as they did at the Tokyo Summer Olympics last year. Russia was also deprived of its flag at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games in South Korea as punishment for state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Sochi Games. Many Russians were also banned from the 2016 Rio Games.

Russia has recognised some flaws in its implementation of anti-doping rules but denies running a state-sponsored doping programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022