Novak Djokovic disembarked plane at Belgrade airport
Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 18:35 IST
World's top men's tennis player Novak Djokovic disembarked Fly Dubai FZ 1745 flight from Dubai to Belgrade which landed on Monday, minutes after 12 p.m. (1100 GMT).
A unanimous ruling https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/detained-djokovic-fight-australian-deportation-court-2022-01-14 by a three-judge bench rejected Djokovic's appeal against the cancellation of his Australian visa on Sunday, halting his chase for a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open.
