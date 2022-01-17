Left Menu

Novak Djokovic disembarked plane at Belgrade airport

Novak Djokovic disembarked plane at Belgrade airport

World's top men's tennis player Novak Djokovic disembarked Fly Dubai FZ 1745 flight from Dubai to Belgrade which landed on Monday, minutes after 12 p.m. (1100 GMT).

A unanimous ruling https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/detained-djokovic-fight-australian-deportation-court-2022-01-14 by a three-judge bench rejected Djokovic's appeal against the cancellation of his Australian visa on Sunday, halting his chase for a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open.

