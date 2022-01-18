Tennis-Medvedev marches into second round of Australian Open
Medvedev sealed the win on the first of them and will play the winner of Nick Kyrgios and Liam Broady for a place in the third round.
- Country:
- Australia
Daniil Medvedev launched his bid for a maiden Australian Open title on Tuesday with a 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) romp over Swiss battler Henri Laaksonen. U.S. Open champion Medvedev, favorite to win at Melbourne Park in the wake of Novak Djokovic's deportation, was in cruise control for two sets against world number 91 Laaksonen before being dragged into a proper dogfight in the third set.
Finland-born Laaksonen produced scintillating tennis to keep in touch with Medvedev in the tiebreak before faltering with a pair of unforced errors that gave the Russian three match points. Medvedev sealed the win on the first of them and will play the winner of Nick Kyrgios and Liam Broady for a place in the third round.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Finland
- Nick Kyrgios
- Daniil Medvedev
- Djokovic
- Medvedev
- Australian
- Swiss
- Russian
ALSO READ
Tennis-Djokovic will defend Australian Open title after exemption from vaccination
Sports News Roundup: Djokovic granted medical exemption to defend Australian Open title; Washington Football Team to announce new name on Feb. 2 and more
QUOTES-Tennis-Reaction to Djokovic medical exemption to play in Australian Open
Tennis-Djokovic needs to prove exemption or go home - Australian PM
Tennis-Djokovic will defend Australian Open title after exemption from vaccination