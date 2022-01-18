Left Menu

Tennis-Medvedev marches into second round of Australian Open

Medvedev sealed the win on the first of them and will play the winner of Nick Kyrgios and Liam Broady for a place in the third round.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 11:07 IST
Daniil Medvedev Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Daniil Medvedev launched his bid for a maiden Australian Open title on Tuesday with a 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) romp over Swiss battler Henri Laaksonen. U.S. Open champion Medvedev, favorite to win at Melbourne Park in the wake of Novak Djokovic's deportation, was in cruise control for two sets against world number 91 Laaksonen before being dragged into a proper dogfight in the third set.

Finland-born Laaksonen produced scintillating tennis to keep in touch with Medvedev in the tiebreak before faltering with a pair of unforced errors that gave the Russian three match points. Medvedev sealed the win on the first of them and will play the winner of Nick Kyrgios and Liam Broady for a place in the third round.

