Telangana minister KTR invited to Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia

Formula E Chief Championship Officer (COO) Alberto Longo has invited Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao to attend the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Saudi Arabia on January 28 and 29. ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the first full-electric world single-seater motorsport championship.

"Formula E Chief Championship Officer (COO) Alberto Longo invited IT and Industries Minister KTR to attend the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Saudi Arabia on the 28 and 29 January 2022," an official statement read. Since the inaugural championship race held in Beijing in September 2014, Formula E has completed 84 races on the streets of some of the most iconic cities in the world including New York City, Monaco, Berlin, Paris, Beijing, and Buenos Aires. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)