Left Menu

Telangana minister KTR invited to Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia

Formula E Chief Championship Officer (COO) Alberto Longo has invited Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao to attend the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Saudi Arabia on January 28 and 29.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-01-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 11:10 IST
Telangana minister KTR invited to Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia
Representative Image (Photo/ Mahindra Racing Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Formula E Chief Championship Officer (COO) Alberto Longo has invited Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao to attend the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Saudi Arabia on January 28 and 29. ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the first full-electric world single-seater motorsport championship.

"Formula E Chief Championship Officer (COO) Alberto Longo invited IT and Industries Minister KTR to attend the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Saudi Arabia on the 28 and 29 January 2022," an official statement read. Since the inaugural championship race held in Beijing in September 2014, Formula E has completed 84 races on the streets of some of the most iconic cities in the world including New York City, Monaco, Berlin, Paris, Beijing, and Buenos Aires. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022