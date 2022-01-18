Australian Open: Medvedev eases through opener, Murray wins thriller

The world number two Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday dominated Henri Laaksonen in the opening round encounter of Australian Open 2022 at Rod Laver Arena. The Russian overwhelmed Switzerland's Laaksonen, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(3) in a one-hour, 54-minute match. Playing in his first major since his US Open triumph, Medvedev dropped serve in the opening game, then surrendered little else over the course of the match.

The 2021 AO finalist did not face a breakpoint in sets two and three, though Laaksonen allowed just one breakpoint on his own serve in that period as the match tightened down the stretch At John Cain Arena, former World No. 1 Andy Murray earned his first victory at the Australian Open in five years as he showed his trademark fighting spirit, overcoming 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4 to reach the second round in Melbourne.

It is Murray's second victory over the 29-year-old in the past week, having beaten the World No. 23 in three sets en route to his first tour-level final since 2019 (Antwerp) at the Sydney Tennis Classic. At Margaret Court Arena, World No. 6 Andrey Rublev bagged a straightforward victory over Italy's Gianluca Mager. Making his 2022 debut, the Russian blitzed through in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Elsewhere at Kia Arena, the World No. 11 Jannik Sinner took down Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-4, 7-5, 6-1. (ANI)

