Left Menu

Formula 1: Mercedes announce reveal date for 2022 car, the W13

Mercedes have announced February 18 as the reveal date for their 2022 Formula 1 car - the W13 - that is set to see Lewis Hamilton and George Russell compete as team mates for the first time.

ANI | Brackley | Updated: 18-01-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 19:05 IST
Formula 1: Mercedes announce reveal date for 2022 car, the W13
Mercedes cars' (Photo: Twitter/Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mercedes have announced February 18 as the reveal date for their 2022 Formula 1 car - the W13 - that is set to see Lewis Hamilton and George Russell compete as team mates for the first time. The eight-time constructors' champions are seeking to extend their record with a ninth consecutive title this season, while Hamilton looks for a record eighth drivers' championship title. Russell makes his full-time debut for the Silver Arrows as Valtteri Bottas has departed for Alfa Romeo.

Mercedes will reveal their W13 Formula 1 car on February 18 in an online event from Silverstone. That's eight days after customer team Aston Martin take the covers off their AMR22. The W13 will then be given a shakedown run around the iconic circuit later that day. On Monday, McLaren announced February 11 as the launch date for their 2022 Formula 1 car, the MCL36. Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris will pilot the 2022 McLaren Formula 1 car and hope to build on last season, which saw the team take the only one-two finish of 2021 (at Monza) and finish fourth - just behind rivals Ferrari - in the championship.

McLaren will not only unveil their F1 car on February 11, but have teased on social media that three of their other operations will also be present at the launch at the team's Woking base, namely their Extreme E, IndyCar, and Esports squads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022