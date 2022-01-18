Left Menu

Rabada released from South Africa squad on eve of India ODI series

Proteas seam bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has been released from the team for the Betway One-Day International ODI series against India due to high workloads over a sustained period of time and the need for him to recover prior the outbound Test series against New Zealand next month, Cricket South Africa CSA said in a statement.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 18-01-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 20:49 IST
South Africa's lead pacer Kagiso Rabada was on Tuesday released from the team for the three-match One-Day International series against India as part of its workload management.

The series starts in Paarl on Wednesday. ''Proteas seam bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has been released from the team for the Betway One-Day International (ODI) series against India due to high workloads over a sustained period of time and the need for him to recover prior the outbound Test series against New Zealand next month,'' Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement. The board said no replacement will be brought in for Rabada as there is an extended squad in place in the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE), but George Linde has been retained from the Test team as an extra spin-bowling option for the series.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain) Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain) Quinton de Kock (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

