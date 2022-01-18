Rabada released from South Africa squad on eve of India ODI series
Proteas seam bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has been released from the team for the Betway One-Day International ODI series against India due to high workloads over a sustained period of time and the need for him to recover prior the outbound Test series against New Zealand next month, Cricket South Africa CSA said in a statement.
South Africa's lead pacer Kagiso Rabada was on Tuesday released from the team for the three-match One-Day International series against India as part of its workload management.
The series starts in Paarl on Wednesday. ''Proteas seam bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has been released from the team for the Betway One-Day International (ODI) series against India due to high workloads over a sustained period of time and the need for him to recover prior the outbound Test series against New Zealand next month,'' Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement. The board said no replacement will be brought in for Rabada as there is an extended squad in place in the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE), but George Linde has been retained from the Test team as an extra spin-bowling option for the series.
Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain) Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain) Quinton de Kock (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin tests positive for COVID-19, mild symptoms
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin tests positive for COVID-19, symptoms mild
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he has tested positive for Covid
U.S. Defense Secretary Austin tests positive for COVID-19, symptoms mild
Protest against Chinese investment in Gwadar cast wider shadows in Pakistan