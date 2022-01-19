Left Menu

Sindhu cruises into second round of Syed Modi International

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-01-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 13:05 IST
India shuttler PV Sindhu (file image) Image Credit: ANI
Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu stormed into the second round of the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament with a dominating straight game win over fellow Indian Tanya Hemanth in the women' singles competition here on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad, who lost in the semifinals at India Open Super 500 last week, thrashed Tanya 21-9 21-9 in a lop-sided contest at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.

A former world champion, Sindhu will square off against USA's Lauren Lam, who managed to get past a fighting Ira Sharma 15-21 21-16 21-16.

In another match, India's Kanika Kanwal overcame USA's Disha Gupta 21-15 16-21 21-6 to also make a winning start to her campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

