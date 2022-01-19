Left Menu

PTI | Paarl | Updated: 19-01-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 13:53 IST
SA win toss, opt to bat against India in ODI series opener
Temba Bavuma Image Credit: Twitter(@tbavuma10)
  • South Africa

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first One-day International here on Wednesday.

India handed a debut to all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen, who excelled in the Test series, made his debut for South Africa. Teams: India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

