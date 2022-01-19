SA win toss, opt to bat against India in ODI series opener
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first One-day International here on Wednesday.
India handed a debut to all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.
Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen, who excelled in the Test series, made his debut for South Africa. Teams: India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.
