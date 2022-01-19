ICC congratulates Erasmus on reaching 100-ODI landmark

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has congratulated Marais Erasmus for officiating in 100 men's One Day Internationals as an on-field umpire. Erasmus, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, reached the landmark when he took the field in the first ODI between South Africa and India in Paarl on Wednesday.

"Marais is a very consistent umpire with a fine temperament. It is no surprise that he has reached this milestone and I am sure he will continue to do well in the coming years,"Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager - Umpires and Referees said as per an official ICC release. "I congratulate him on behalf of everyone at the ICC and wish him all the best for the future. He has served the game well and is a role model for many aspiring umpires the world over," he added.

The 57-year-old, who won the David Shepherd Trophy for the ICC Umpire of the Year in 2016 and 2017, has also officiated in 70 men's Test matches, 35 men's T20Is and 18 women's T20Is since making his international debut in February 2006. "It is an honour to be officiating in my 100th ODI. I have enjoyed my time as an umpire and will continue to do my best in the times to come. My experience as a player has obviously helped me during my journey and I am privileged to remain connected with the game," said Marais Erasmus.

"I thank the International Cricket Council, Cricket South Africa and all my colleagues for their support. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my family and friends, without whom I could not have come so far," he added. As a cricketer, Erasmus made his first-class for debut for Boland in 1988-89 and played till 1996-97. He scored 1,913 runs and took 131 wickets in 53 first-class matches. In List A matches, he scored 322 runs and took 48 wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)