Harnoor, Angriksh strike half-centuries in India's 307/5 against Ireland

In-form opener Harnoor Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi struck fluent half-centuries to guide a virus-hit India to a challenging 307 for five against Ireland in an Under-19 World Cup game, in which they barely managed to put a playing XI on the field.

With six of their players forced into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, left-handed Harnoor (88) and Angriksh (79) stitched a 164-run stand at the top to ensure Indian bowlers had decent total to defend.

Harnoor hit 12 fours in his 101-ball knock while Angriksh found 10 boundaries and two sixes in his 79-ball innings.

Skipper Yash Dhull and his deputy Sheikh Rasheed were among those isolated after testing positive as Nishant Sindhu led the side.

Sindhu (36) and Raj Bawa (42) shared a 64-run stand for the third wicket, ensuring that the platform created by the openers was well-utilised for a big score.

It seemed India lacked enough firepower towards the end as big hits had dried up but Rajvardhan Hangargekar hit five sixes, including a hat-trick of maximums in last over, in his fiery 16-ball 39-run unbeaten cameo that took India past 300-run mark. Harnoor, who has been in sparkling form, drove the ball elegantly. If it was pitched up on the middle and leg, the left-hander from Jalandhar placed and flicked exquisitely.

The ones pitched on the off-side were also driven in the cover region as Harnoor ticked the board nicely, largely going run-a-ball.

On the other hand, Angriksh chose to muscle the ball round. He cut, pulled and also drove in aggressive manner as none of the Ireland bowlers could trouble the Indian openers.

The 16-year-old from Delhi pulled left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys over deep mid-wicket for a six to raise his half-century. It was the same bowler who trapped him leg before later.

Agriksh was dismissed by spinner Jamie Forbes.

If India win the contest, they will qualify for the quarterfinals as they have a win under their belt after defeating South Africa in the opening game.

However, they need to have enough players for their last Group B game against Uganda on Saturday.

Scotland vs Australia ============= In a Group D game in Basseterre, Scotland scored a decent 236 for eight after being asked to take first strike by Australia.

Opener Charlie Tear (54) and Tomas Mackintosh (54) hit half-centuries while Oliver Davidson made 33 before being run out.

The middle and lower-order batters Jack Jarvis (27) and Muhaymen Maheed played a crucial role in taking Scotland's score close to 250-run mark.

Aidan Cahill (2/33) and William Salzmann (2/38) took two wickets apiece for Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)