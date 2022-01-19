South Africa beat India by 31 runs in first ODI
South Africa defeated India by 31 runs in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Wednesday.
Skipper Temba Bavuma scored 110 off 143 balls, while Rassie van der Dussen blasted an unbeaten 129 off 96 balls to lift South Africa from 68 for three to close to 296 for four.
The duo added 204 runs for the fourth wicket.
For India, Jasprit Bumrah (2/48) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/53) were among the wicket-takers.
India ended at 265 for eight with Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring with 79.
Brief Scores: South Africa: 296 for 4 in 50 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 129 not out, Temba Bavuma 110; Jasprit Bumrah 2/48). India: 265 for 8 in 50 overs. (S Dhawan 79, V Kohli 51; Andile Phehlukawayo 2/26).
