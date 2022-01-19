Left Menu

South Africa beat India by 31 runs in first ODI

PTI | Paarl | Updated: 19-01-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 22:13 IST
South Africa beat India by 31 runs in first ODI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa defeated India by 31 runs in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Wednesday.

Skipper Temba Bavuma scored 110 off 143 balls, while Rassie van der Dussen blasted an unbeaten 129 off 96 balls to lift South Africa from 68 for three to close to 296 for four.

The duo added 204 runs for the fourth wicket.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (2/48) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/53) were among the wicket-takers.

India ended at 265 for eight with Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring with 79.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 296 for 4 in 50 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 129 not out, Temba Bavuma 110; Jasprit Bumrah 2/48). India: 265 for 8 in 50 overs. (S Dhawan 79, V Kohli 51; Andile Phehlukawayo 2/26).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022