ICC U19 WC: Four India players test COVID positive, two others showing symptoms

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that some members of India U-19 squad, including captain Yash Dhull have been tested postive for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 23:05 IST
India U19 cricket team (Photo/ Asian Cricket Council). Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that some members of India U-19 squad, including captain Yash Dhull, have tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, a total of four members have been tested positive while two others are showing symptoms.

The medical status of the six members is: Sidharth Yadav - RT-PCR Test result has returned positive; Manav Parakh - Has shown symptoms. His RT-PCR test result is awaited. Rapid Antigen Test result has returned negative; Vasu Vats - Has shown symptoms. His RT-PCR test result is awaited. Rapid Antigen Test result has returned negative; Yash Dhull - Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive; Aaradhya Yadav - Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive; SK Rasheed - Rapid Antigen Test result has returned positive.

"The India U19 squad currently taking part in the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 have reported COVID-19 positive cases following RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests. Ahead of their second Group B clash against Ireland U19 on Wednesday morning, six members out of the 17-member squad were ruled out of selection," stated in an official BCCI release. "The Board is monitoring the situation closely and is in touch with the management and the coaching group. The players will remain in isolation but will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," stated in the release further. (ANI)

