Left Menu

Atlético bus hit by fans; Betis' stadium closed for 2 games

Simeone could be seen inside the bus reproaching Sociedad fans who continued to chant and insult the visitors before police intervention.Betis will have to play away from its Benito Villamarn Stadium after the piece of PVC thrown by a fan hit Sevilla player Joan Jordn in the head and forced last Saturdays game to be suspended.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 20-01-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 12:01 IST
Atlético bus hit by fans; Betis' stadium closed for 2 games
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Sociedad fans threw objects at the team bus carrying Atlético Madrid players to a Copa del Rey match, causing some damage and upsetting Atlético coach Diego Simeone.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Spanish soccer federation closed Real Betis' stadium for two matches after a player was hit by a piece of PVC thrown from the stands in a Copa match last weekend.

Spanish media said there was minor damage to Atlético's bus after Sociedad fans attacked it as the team arrived at the Anoeta Stadium for the round-of-16 match in the Basque Country city of San Sebastián. Simeone could be seen inside the bus reproaching Sociedad fans who continued to chant and insult the visitors before police intervention.

Betis will have to play away from its Benito Villamarín Stadium after the piece of PVC thrown by a fan hit Sevilla player Joan Jordán in the head and forced last Saturday's game to be suspended. Jordán was taken to a hospital but quickly recovered. The match was resumed a day later without fans at the Villamarín.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022