Australia bowler Megan Schutt looks forward to 'cracking' Ashes series

Australia bowler Megan Schutt cannot wait to take the field for the first T20I against England in the Women's Ashes series which gets underway from Thursday.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 20-01-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 12:02 IST
Australian women's cricket team (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Australia bowler Megan Schutt cannot wait to take the field for the first T20I against England in the Women's Ashes series which gets underway from Thursday. Australia and England will play a three-match T20I series before they face each other in a one-off Test and three ODIs.

Megan Schutt on Thursday expressed excitement ahead of the "cracking" Ashes series. "Smiling on the inside. Can't wait to be back amongst it, feels like forever. Looking forward to a cracking #Ashes series," Megan Schutt tweeted.

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins also wished the women's team all the best for the series. "Wishing Meg Lanning and the @AusWomenCricket all the best for the #Ashes. Go well team," Cummins tweeted.

Meanwhile, Australia A and Queensland all-rounder, Grace Harris has been added to Australia's squad for the T20I series. Harris comes into the side after opening batter, Beth Mooney suffered a jaw injury earlier this week. Mooney is still recovering following surgery on Tuesday, with an update to be provided in due course.

"Whilst the injury to Beth is unfortunate it does provide an opportunity for someone else to step in to the squad," National Selector, Shawn Flegler said in a statement. "Grace has a great skill set for the T20 format and has the ability to play multiple roles if required," he added.

Harris, who has 11 T20Is to her name, scored an unbeaten 55 off 37 balls for Australia A in the second of its T20 warm-up matches against Australia on Tuesday. Australia Ashes squad: Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes (vc), Grace Harris (T20 only), Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck (ANI)

