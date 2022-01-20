Left Menu

Cricket-Sydney to host two T20s in revised Sri Lanka series schedule

Australia's five-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka will be played in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne after the cricket board (CA) moved games out of Queensland and South Australia to reduce travel in light of rising COVID-19 cases.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 13:06 IST
Cricket-Sydney to host two T20s in revised Sri Lanka series schedule

Australia's five-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka will be played in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne after the cricket board (CA) moved games out of Queensland and South Australia to reduce travel in light of rising COVID-19 cases. The Sydney Cricket Ground will play host to the first two T20s, followed by the Manuka Oval, with the Melbourne Cricket Ground set to host the final two games.

The series, which begins on Feb. 11, previously included Brisbane, Adelaide and the Gold Coast as the other venues. "CA will continue to prioritise the health and safety of all players, match officials, staff, fans, broadcasters and the wider community as we navigate the challenges presented by Covid-19," said Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Nick Hockley.

"We know that fans in South Australia and Queensland will be disappointed to miss out on these matches and we remain committed to bringing international cricket to all states." On Wednesday, New Zealand's limited-overs tour of Australia was postponed https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-cricket-odi-aus-nzl-idUKKBN2JT065 indefinitely because of uncertainty over when the visitors would be able to return home due to COVID-19 protocols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022