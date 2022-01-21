Left Menu

Tennis-Clinical Zverev marches into fourth round in Melbourne

Alexander Zverev did not have it all his way but eased into the fourth round of the Australian Open without dropping a set after a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over Romanian qualifier Radu Albot on John Cain Arena on Friday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 14:22 IST
Alexander Zverev Image Credit: Wikimedia
Alexander Zverev did not have it all his way but eased into the fourth round of the Australian Open without dropping a set after a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over Romanian qualifier Radu Albot on John Cain Arena on Friday. The world number three, still seeking the Grand Slam title that many have predicted for him, struggled with his serve at times but was always in full control as he set up a clash with Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Albot, who plays much of his tennis on the second-tier challenger circuit, made a contest of the match but was unable to match the quality of the German's play in the decisive moments and failed to convert any of his five breakpoints. Zverev, who reached the quarter-finals last year at Melbourne Park and lost to Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals in 2020, remained on course for a potential meeting with Rafa Nadal in the last eight.

