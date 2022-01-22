HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day six
Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday, all times local (GMT +11): 1113 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SIX Play at Melbourne Park got underway on all courts as scheduled on day six of the year's first Grand Slam.
- Country:
- Australia
Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday, all times local (GMT +11): 1113 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SIX
Play at Melbourne Park got underway on all courts as scheduled on day six of the year's first Grand Slam. A warm day is expected for the matches with the temperature already at 27 Celsius (80 Fahrenheit) and a high of 33C forecast.
READ MORE: Australian Open order of play on Saturday
Nadal doubted 'every single day' whether he would return Nadal repels Khachanov to reach last-16 in Melbourne
Anisimova lauds 'inspiring' Osaka for speaking up on mental health 'I'm not God! Can't win every match' - Osaka proud despite early exit
Rublev faces Cilic hurdle in search of maiden Grand Slam Barty takes centre stage as Osaka makes her exit
Champion Osaka crashes out to big-hitting American Anisimova Barty sweeps into fourth round at Australian Open
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anisimova
- Fahrenheit
- American
- Nadal
- Australian Open
- Melbourne
- Osaka
- Australian
- Cilic
- Khachanov
- last-16
ALSO READ
Small protest outside Djokovic Melbourne detention hotel
WRAPUP 1-Djokovic waits in Australian detention as lawyers debate vaccination status
Tennis-Three others at Australian Open have Djokovic exemption - source
Tennis-Halep battles past Golubic to reach semis in Melbourne
Tennis-Murray to play in Sydney ahead of Australian Open