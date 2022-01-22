HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday, all times local (GMT +11): 1345 HALEP CRUSHES KOVINIC

Former world number one Simona Halep stormed into the fourth round with a 6-2 6-1 demolition of unseeded Danka Kovinic. Halep, a finalist at Melbourne Park four years ago, is aiming for her third major title. 1113 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SIX

Play at Melbourne Park got underway on all courts as scheduled on day six of the year's first Grand Slam. A warm day is expected for the matches with the temperature already at 27 Celsius (80 Fahrenheit) and a high of 33C forecast.

Champion Osaka crashes out to big-hitting American Anisimova Barty sweeps into fourth round at Australian Open (Compiled by Michael Church and Dhruv Munjal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

