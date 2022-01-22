HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day six
Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday, all times local (GMT +11): 1345 HALEP CRUSHES KOVINIC Former world number one Simona Halep stormed into the fourth round with a 6-2 6-1 demolition of unseeded Danka Kovinic. 1113 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SIX Play at Melbourne Park got underway on all courts as scheduled on day six of the year's first Grand Slam.
