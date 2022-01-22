Left Menu

Australian Open: Medvedev eases into R4, Tsitsipas downs Paire in four-set

Daniil Medvedev on Saturday continued his red-hot form as the world number two stormed past Botic van de Zandschulp to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-01-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 14:28 IST
Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev (Photo: Twitter/Australian Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Daniil Medvedev on Saturday continued his red-hot form as the world number two stormed past Botic van de Zandschulp to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. The second seed, who battled past Kyrgios in four sets on Thursday, produced a dominant performance against van de Zandschulp, downing the Dutchman 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 to move his title bid into week two in Melbourne.

Medvedev was in control of the match from the third game when he broke the world number 57 on Margaret Court Arena. Medvedev saved all three break points he faced and fired 26 winners, including 10 aces, to advance after one hour and 55 minutes. At Rod Laver Arena, Stefanos Tsitsipas put on a dominant performance against Benoit Paire to move into the fourth round of the AO.

Despite dropping the third set in a tie-break, the Greek always looked in control of the match, firing 21 aces and benefitting from 50 unforced errors from the Frenchman to advance after two hours and 42 minutes. (ANI)

