IPL 2022 to be held in India without crowd: BCCI sources

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season will be held in India itself, top sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 16:59 IST
IPL logo . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season will be held in India itself, top sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed. Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that if the COVID-19 subsides in the country, then the board will go ahead with hosting the IPL 2022 in India.

"IPL 2022 will be held in India and the tournament will be staged without crowds in attendance. Likely venues for IPL 2022 are Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India (CCI), DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and if needed, we can look at Pune as well," the source said. The IPL player registration closed on January 20 and a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas) have signed up to be part of the 2022 player auction.

The two-day mega auction will see 10 teams bidding for some of the finest talents in world cricket. The players' list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 Associate players. The detailed list is as follows: Capped Indian (61 players), Capped International (209 players), Associate (41 players), Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players), Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players), Uncapped Indians (692 players), and Uncapped Internationals (62 players).

The IPL auction is set to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

