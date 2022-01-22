Left Menu

Will focus on my rehabilitation: Sam Curran on not entering IPL 2022 auction

England all-rounder Sam Curran, who opted out from the mega auction ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, said that he will be focusing on his rehabilitation and will be starting his season with Surrey Cricket.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-01-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 17:49 IST
Will focus on my rehabilitation: Sam Curran on not entering IPL 2022 auction
Sam Curran. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England all-rounder Sam Curran, who opted out from the mega auction ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, said that he will be focusing on his rehabilitation and will be starting his season with Surrey Cricket. Taking to his Twitter, Curran wrote, "It was agreed that sadly I should not enter the IPL auction this year and to focus on my rehabilitation. I'm back in the nets and feeling great so hope to be back soon, Wishing everyone all the best for the tournament. I look forward to starting the season with @surreycricket."

Apart from Curran, West Indies opening batter Chris Gayle, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc, England all-rounder Ben Stokes, England pacer Jofra Archer, and England all-rounder Chris Woakes are also not available for the auction. The IPL player registration closed on January 20 and a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas) have signed up to be part of the 2022 player auction.

The two-day mega auction will see 10 teams bidding for some of the finest talents in world cricket. The players' list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 Associate players. The detailed list is as follows: Capped Indian (61 players), Capped International (209 players), Associate (41 players), Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players), Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players), Uncapped Indians (692 players), and Uncapped Internationals (62 players). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022