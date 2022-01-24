Soccer-Hosts India forced to withdraw from Women's Asian Cup

Women's Asian Cup hosts India are "considered to have withdrawn" from the tournament in accordance with competition rules after a COVID-19 outbreak forced their match against Taiwan to be cancelled, the Asian Football Confederation said https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_womens_asian_cup/news/latest_update_on_the_afc_women%E2%80%99s_asian_cup_india_2022%E2%84%A2.html on Monday. Regulations require coaches to name a minimum 13-player matchday squad for each game and India's inability to do so caused Sunday's Group A match at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium to be cancelled.

All India's results at the tournament are now considered null and void, the AFC said. India's opening draw with Iran has been deleted, in effect turning Wednesday's match between Iran and Taiwan into an eliminator for a place in the quarter-finals. The decision also means India are out of contention for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, for which the Asian Cup serves as a qualifier.

"For the avoidance of doubt, all points and goals in those matches shall not be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in the group," the governing body said in a statement. The AFC added that third-placed teams in Groups B and C will have their results against fourth-placed teams ignored to ensure uniformity when deciding the two best teams that qualify for the knockout stages alongside group winners and runners-up.

China became the first nation to book their place in the knockout rounds with a 7-0 win over debutants Iran in their Group A game in Mumbai on Sunday.

