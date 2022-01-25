Left Menu

US names 223 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

That includes White, who could become only the second person to win individual gold medals at four separate Winter Olympics, joining speedskater Ireen Wust of the Netherlands.

PTI | Coloradosprings | Updated: 25-01-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 12:44 IST
US names 223 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers
John Shuster Image Credit: Wikimedia commons
  • Country:
  • United States

The 223-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in the skeleton, and John Shuster in curling.

There are 114 men, 108 women, and one athlete who identifies as nonbinary — figure skater Timothy LeDuc — on the roster. The 223 athletes make up the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2.

Most athletes had already been nominated by their respective sports for the Olympic team. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's announcement makes their spots official.

On Monday night, Anna Hoffman was given a quota spot for women's ski jumping. Hoffmann won the U.S. Olympic ski jumping trials last month and she becomes the only American woman in the Olympic ski jumping competition.

There are 131 U.S. athletes making their debuts. Among the 92 veterans, 39 have already won medals. That includes White, who could become only the second person to win individual gold medals at four separate Winter Olympics, joining speedskater Ireen Wust of the Netherlands. Mikaela Shiffrin comes into Beijing with two gold medals. If she wins one more, she'll snap a tie with Ted Ligety and Andrea Mead-Lawrence for the most of all American Alpine skiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022