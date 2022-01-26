Left Menu

Rhodes thanks PM Modi for his greetings on India's Republic Day

Former South Africa batter Jonty Rhodes expresses gratitude towards India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Republic Day greetings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 12:06 IST
Rhodes thanks PM Modi for his greetings on India's Republic Day
Jonty Rhodes (Photo/Jonty Rhodes-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former South Africa batter Jonty Rhodes expresses gratitude towards India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Republic Day greetings. Taking to his Twitter, Rhodes wrote, "Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind."

Earlier, PM Modi wrote a letter to Jonty in which he stated, "Dear Mr. Jonty Rhodes, Namaste from India, On the 26th January every year. we mark our Republic Day. This is the day the Constitution of India came into being. After extensive deliberations by our esteemed Constituent Assembly. I would like to convey Republic Day greetings to you. 26th January this year is even more special because it is happening at a time when India marks 75 years since freedom from colonial rule. Thus, I decided to write to you and a few other friends of India, with a sense of gratitude for your affection towards India and a hope that you continue to work closely with our nation as well as our people." "Over the years, you have developed a profound connection with India and its culture. 'This special bond was truly reflected when you named your daughter after this great nation. You truly are a special ambassador of the strong relations between our nations. India is witnessing a series of historic socio-economic transformations. I am confident these will empower lives and contribute to the global good. Once again. I extend Republic Day greetings and look forward to interacting with you in the times to come. Yours. (Narendra Modi)," stated further.

Republic Day Parade 2022 will showcase India's military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives have been included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, nine ministries will be showcased at the Republic Day parade this year.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022