Padma Shri award will motivate athletes, says Sumit Antil

Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Sumit Antil has said the Padma Shri award will not only motivate him but also all the Indian athletes. The India para javelin thrower Sumit will be conferred with Padma Shri award, announced the Centre on Tuesday, on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.

"I want to thank the government for honouring me with the Padma Shri. It will motivate Indian players a lot. I am currently training for Asian Games this year in China," said Sumit Antil. Meanwhile, Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Pramod Bhagat said the Padma Shri award will inspire him to thrive harder and put in extra efforts in training for Asian Games.

"This will inspire me to strive harder and put in extra efforts in training and Asian Games and World Championships which is scheduled for this year," said Bhagat. Also, the gold and bronze medallist at Tokyo Paralympics Avani Lekhara will be conferred with Padma Shri.

Vandana Kataria who was part of the Indian women's hockey team which finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics will also be conferred with the Padma Shri award. (ANI)

