Left Menu

Cycling-Pidcock calls for time trial bike safety after Bernal crash

Ineos Grenadiers rider Tom Pidcock said elite cyclists need safer ways to train on time trial bikes after team mate Egan Bernal suffered severe injuries in an accident in Bogota on Monday. "It's evident now where it's getting quite dangerous," Pidcock said. "I don't think we need to stop progressing, but think about how we can train in a safer way and try and mitigate these crashes."

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 09:41 IST
Cycling-Pidcock calls for time trial bike safety after Bernal crash
Tom Pidcock Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ineos Grenadiers rider Tom Pidcock said elite cyclists need safer ways to train on-time trial bikes after teammate Egan Bernal suffered severe injuries in an accident in Bogota on Monday. Colombian Bernal, who won the 2019 Tour de France and last year's Giro d'Italia, had neurosurgery hours after slamming into a stationary bus. He fractured his vertebra, right femur, right patella and suffered chest trauma and a punctured lung.

Pidcock broke his collarbone in a crash on a time trial bike while training in Andorra last year and said that the position of the rider on the bike did not help with maneuverability on public roads. "Positions are getting more and more extreme and we spend more time trying to hold these positions," Olympic mountain bike champion Pidcock told the BBC. "You don't necessarily see where you're going."

Riders on time trial bikes keep their heads lowered and arms tucked in to help with speed and aerodynamics. "It's evident now where it's getting quite dangerous," Pidcock said.

"I don't think we need to stop progressing, but think about how we can train in a safer way and try and mitigate these crashes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
3
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022