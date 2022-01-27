Left Menu

There are four-five players that can lead India in Tests: Brett Lee

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has said that there are four-five players in the current Indian setup that can potentially lead the senior Test side.

ANI | Muscat | Updated: 27-01-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 11:40 IST
Former Australia pacer Brett Lee . Image Credit: ANI
Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has said that there are four-five players in the current Indian setup that can potentially lead the senior Test side. Brett Lee's comments come two weeks after Virat Kohli stepped down as India's Test skipper. Last year, Kohli stepped down as the T20I captain and then he was removed as ODI captain as the selectors wanted just one white-ball captain.

"It is totally Virat Kohli's call. I have been focused on the Big Bash League back home and obviously, the Ashes. I cannot say much about it, it is totally up to Virat Kohli. I think there are four-five players who can lead India in Tests right only, only time will tell," Lee told ANI on the sidelines of Legends League Cricket here in Oman. "It is totally up to the Indian management, there are four-five players who can do the job," he added.

Recently, Australia defeated England 4-0 in the recently-concluded Ashes under the leadership of Pat Cummins. When asked about Cummins' captaincy, Lee said: "Pat Cummins has done very well as a captain, he has proved that fast-bowlers can be captain. I am very happy for him."

Lee is currently representing World Giants Team in the ongoing Legends League Cricket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

