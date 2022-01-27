Motor racing-F1 extends Singapore Grand Prix contract until 2028

The Singapore Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar until at least 2028, the sport and race organisers said on Thursday, after agreeing a fresh seven-year deal. The race, Formula One's first night event that was cancelled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to return as part of a record 23-race calendar in September this year, with the 2022 event the first under the new seven-year deal.

Singapore's earlier contract, a four-year deal agreed in 2017, expired in 2021. "Singapore holds a special place on the F1 calendar, and this extension is part of our long-term commitment to continue to grow the sport in Asia," said Formula One Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali.

"The Marina Bay Street Circuit hosted the first night race in F1 history in 2008, and Singapore has continued to thrill fans, teams, and drivers ever since." Singapore has established itself as one of Formula One's most glamorous and popular events since it made its debut in 2008.

The race is staged in the heart of the city-state, with cars driving around a floodlit street track against a backdrop of glittering skyscrapers, while spectators are entertained by headline music acts.

