ISL: SC East Bengal rope in striker Rahul Paswan

SC East Bengal on Thursday announced the signing of forward Rahul Paswan for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) season. Paswan, 23, joins the Red-&-Gold brigade after topping the scoring charts in this season's Calcutta Football League, netting six goals.

"It's a dream come true for me, joining a prestigious club like SC East Bengal. Every footballer from Bengal aspires to play for these big teams and I am no exception. I will look forward to giving my best and helping the team in whatever way I can," Rahul Paswan said after signing for the Kolkata side "Paswan is a good, young talent. He is a good addition to the side and I am sure he will do well for us," said head coach Mario Rivera as per SC East Bengal.

SC East Bengal take on ATK Mohun Bagan next in the Kolkata Derby on Saturday. (ANI)

