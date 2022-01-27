Left Menu

ISL: SC East Bengal rope in striker Rahul Paswan

SC East Bengal on Thursday announced the signing of forward Rahul Paswan for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:32 IST
ISL: SC East Bengal rope in striker Rahul Paswan
Rahul Paswan (Image: SC East Bengal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SC East Bengal on Thursday announced the signing of forward Rahul Paswan for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) season. Paswan, 23, joins the Red-&-Gold brigade after topping the scoring charts in this season's Calcutta Football League, netting six goals.

"It's a dream come true for me, joining a prestigious club like SC East Bengal. Every footballer from Bengal aspires to play for these big teams and I am no exception. I will look forward to giving my best and helping the team in whatever way I can," Rahul Paswan said after signing for the Kolkata side "Paswan is a good, young talent. He is a good addition to the side and I am sure he will do well for us," said head coach Mario Rivera as per SC East Bengal.

SC East Bengal take on ATK Mohun Bagan next in the Kolkata Derby on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
4
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022