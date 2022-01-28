Left Menu

No rift within team, malicious attack on Pollard: CWI president

Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt on Friday said that the voice notes which were circulated on social media, indicating a rift within the senior men's team, is a malicious attack on skipper Kieron Pollard.

ANI | Bridgetown | Updated: 28-01-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 10:11 IST
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard in action (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Ricky Skerritt on Friday said that the voice notes which were circulated on social media, indicating a rift within the senior men's team, is a malicious attack on skipper Kieron Pollard. According to CWI, voice notes were circulated on social media, and in sections of the regional broadcast media, suggesting that there is a rift within the West Indies Senior Men's team.

"Contrary to the unsubstantiated statements, containing unfounded and mischievous allegations, CWI is satisfied that there is no discord between the Team Captain and any member of the West Indies team," stated an official statement. CWI President Ricky Skerritt said: "I view this as a malicious attack on the credibility of the West Indies Captain, designed to sow division within our team that has just recorded three very impressive T20I performances against very strong opponents, including two outstanding wins and one heroic comeback to get within one run of victory."

"This clear attempt by well-known mischief makers to discredit the Captain and to derail the Team's momentum in the ongoing T20I Series should not be tolerated or encouraged," he added. West Indies lead England 2-1 in the five-match T20 International Series at Kensington Oval in Barbados, the fourth and fifth matches of the series will be played at the same venue on Saturday and Sunday.

West Indies will next face India in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning from February 6. (ANI)

