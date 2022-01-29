ICC U19 WC: Aaradhya Yadav replaces Vasu Vats in India squad

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Aaradhya Yadav as a replacement for Vasu Vats in the India squad. Vats has sustained a hamstring injury and will be unable to take any further part in the event.

"The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," stated an official release. The Event Technical Committee consists of the Chair Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Ben Leaver (ICC Senior Event Manager), Fawwaz Baksh (Tournament Director) Roland Holder (CWI Representative) Alan Wilkins, and Russel Arnold (both independent representatives).

India will face Bangladesh on Saturday evening in the Super League quarter-final at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)