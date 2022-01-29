Gunneswaran, Khade get wildcards for Tata Open Maharashtra main draw

Indian tennis players Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Arjun Kadhe will feature in the singles main draw of the Tata Open Maharashtra as they were handed wildcard entries on Saturday.

The Tata Open Maharshtra will be held after a hiatus of one year at the Balewadi Stadium here from January 31 to February 6.

Gunneswran and Khade joined Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the singles main draw of the tournament, where as many as four Indians will be seen in action.

Local player Khade, who clinched his maiden national title in 2020 and 2018 Asian Games medallist Prajnesh, have featured in all three last editions of Southeast Asia's only ATP 250 tournament.

''We are happy to announce Arjun (Khade) and Prajnesh (Gunneswran) as wildcards and it's great to see four Indians in the main draw.

''Arjun is from Pune and Prajnesh has also been among the popular names at the tournament. Though the field is strong, I believe these wildcards will help Indians start stronger as we also aim to give our players much-needed opportunities through this event,'' Tournament Director Prashant Sutar said in a media release.

The fourth edition of the tournament will feature some top names from the world, including world No. 15 Aslan Karatsev, defending champion Jiri Vesely and former Youth Olympics champion Kamil Majchrazak.

''Both Arjun and Prajnesh are excellent players. Currently they are among the top Indian international players and having them at the Tata Open Maharashtra means they will have an opportunity to play against top players in home conditions. ''Due to limited events, our players don't often get to play at home but now this is their chance, '' Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association Secretary Sunder Iyer said. In the last edition of the event, Gunneswaran made it to the pre-quarterfinals while 28-year-old Khade suffered a defeat against eventual champion Vesely.

