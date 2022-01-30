Left Menu

Barty and Djokovic keep No.1 ranking; Collins into top 10

In the mens rankings, Italys Matteo Berrettini is the only mover inside the top ten, climbing to a new career high of No.6 after making the semifinals at Melbourne Park for the first time, with Russias Andrey Rublev dropping to seventh.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 30-01-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 09:32 IST
Barty and Djokovic keep No.1 ranking; Collins into top 10
Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Newly crowned Australian Open women's singles champion Ash Barty has maintained her more than two-year grip on the number one ranking after winning her third major title with a straight sets victory over Danielle Collins.

Barty, winner of the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon the following year, has extended her ranking points lead over incumbent No.2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, with French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova rising one spot into third after making the quarterfinals in Australia for the first time. Poland's Iga Swiatek moves up five places into fourth after making her first major semifinal outside of a clay court, while 28-year-old Collins jumps up 20 places to be in the top ten for the first time after an impressive run to her maiden Grand Slam final.

''It's been an amazing fortnight for you,'' said Barty of the American in her post match speech after Saturday's final. ''You're in the top ten and it's absolutely where you belong. I know you will be fighting for many more of these in the future.'' Former No. 1, Spain's Garbine Muguruza drops four places into seventh after losing in the second round at Melbourne Park. In the men's rankings, Italy's Matteo Berrettini is the only mover inside the top ten, climbing to a new career high of No.6 after making the semifinals at Melbourne Park for the first time, with Russia's Andrey Rublev dropping to seventh. Novak Djokovic, with 20 grand slam titles, will continue as No. 1 despite missing the Australian Open after being deported for not meeting the country's strict COVID-19 vaccination rules. Russia's Daniil Medvedev maintains second irrespective of his result against Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open men's final to be played later Sunday.

Nadal, tied with Djokovic and Roger Federer with 20 grand slam titles, stays fifth, behind Germany's Alexander Zverev and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022