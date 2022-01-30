Maharashtra Open will be great opportunity for all Indian aspirants: Sachin Tendulkar

Former cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday said that the Maharashtra Open will be a great opportunity for all the tennis aspirants to watch the ATP 250 event taking place in India. 2022 Maharashtra Open will be held at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune from January 31 to February 6.

"As a tennis enthusiast, I know many like me will be excited for the upcoming, #MaharashtraOpen. It will be a great opportunity for all the Indian aspirants & tennis lovers to watch the ATP 250 event taking place in India," tweeted Sachin. Star Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan has been seeded second in the doubles main draw at the 2022 Maharashtra Open.

As the draws were revealed on Saturday, the in-form Indian pair, who recently clinched an ATP title in Adelaide, will kickstart its campaign against the experienced American pair of Jamie Cerretani and Nicolas Monroe. The Aussie duo of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith has been handed the top seeding in the doubles main draw, wherein 16 pairs will battle it out for the title of South Asia's only ATP 250 event, which is organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association and sponsored by the Tata Group.

Apart from Bopanna and Ramkumar, two more Indian pairs will be seen in action in the doubles as Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan, and Arjun Kadhe and Purav Raja have received wildcards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)