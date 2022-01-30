Left Menu

Maharashtra Open will be great opportunity for all Indian aspirants: Sachin Tendulkar

Former cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday said that the Maharashtra Open will be a great opportunity for all the tennis aspirants to watch the ATP 250 event taking place in India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-01-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 11:40 IST
Maharashtra Open will be great opportunity for all Indian aspirants: Sachin Tendulkar
Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday said that the Maharashtra Open will be a great opportunity for all the tennis aspirants to watch the ATP 250 event taking place in India. 2022 Maharashtra Open will be held at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune from January 31 to February 6.

"As a tennis enthusiast, I know many like me will be excited for the upcoming, #MaharashtraOpen. It will be a great opportunity for all the Indian aspirants & tennis lovers to watch the ATP 250 event taking place in India," tweeted Sachin. Star Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan has been seeded second in the doubles main draw at the 2022 Maharashtra Open.

As the draws were revealed on Saturday, the in-form Indian pair, who recently clinched an ATP title in Adelaide, will kickstart its campaign against the experienced American pair of Jamie Cerretani and Nicolas Monroe. The Aussie duo of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith has been handed the top seeding in the doubles main draw, wherein 16 pairs will battle it out for the title of South Asia's only ATP 250 event, which is organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association and sponsored by the Tata Group.

Apart from Bopanna and Ramkumar, two more Indian pairs will be seen in action in the doubles as Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan, and Arjun Kadhe and Purav Raja have received wildcards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022