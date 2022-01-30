QUOTES-Tennis-Reactions to Nadal winning Australian Open title

Following are reactions to Rafa Nadal winning a men's record 21st Grand Slam title after defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 in the Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday. NADAL

"It was one of the most emotional matches in my tennis career. I don't know what to say. For me, it's just amazing. "Being honest, one month and a half ago, I did not know if I will be able to be back on the tour and play tennis again.

"And today, in front of all of you (the crowd), having this trophy with me... you really don't know how much I fought to be here." ROGER FEDERER, 20-TIME GRAND SLAM WINNER

"What a match! To my friend and great rival, Rafael Nadal. Heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles. "A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion. Your incredible work ethic, dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world.

"I am proud to share this era with you and honoured to play a role in pushing you to achieve more. As you have done for me for the past 18 years. "I am sure you have more achievements ahead but for now enjoy this one!"

NOVAK DJOKOVIC, 20-TIME GRAND SLAM WINNER "Congratulations to@rafaelnadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time."

MEDVEDEV "It was insane. The level was very high. You (Nadal) raised your level after two sets... I thought you are going to get tired, maybe just a little, but you won the match.

"You're an amazing champion and I think you guys (Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Nadal) have a good rivalry still. It's not over yet. "Congratulations, it was unbelievable."

ROD LAVER, AUSTRALIAN TENNIS GREAT "Two AO (Australian Open) crowns and 21 majors, given everything you have endured this historic victory is so special Rafa.

"It has been a privilege to watch you doing what you love. Congratulations." BORIS BECKER, SIX-TIME GRAND SLAM CHAMPION

"It was a day made for tennis history. We didn't have Nadal at the top of our list a fortnight ago. He was fit, won the preparation tournament in Melbourne. "Before that, Nadal was injured for half a year. Now we are wiser and Rafa has broken the record of Federer and Djokovic.

"You make a mistake if you still call Rafa the clay court king. He has won on every surface and every Grand Slam tournament at least twice. He is the most successful player of all time, we can say that loud and clear." BILLIE JEAN KING, 12-TIME SINGLES GRAND SLAM WINNER

"The mental and physical marathon of a 5-hour Grand Slam final requires grit, guts, spirit, & determination. Congratulations to @RafaelNadal on his 21st Grand Slam! What a comeback!" MATS WILANDER, SEVEN-TIME GRAND SLAM WINNER

"To me this is the best comeback in the Open era, winning the 21st Grand Slam title, 35 years old, being 36 when the French Open comes around and he beats the best player in the world in Daniil Medvedev. "... It is indescribable and I do not know where he finds that strength."

SACHIN TENDULKAR, INDIAN CRICKET GREAT "That is absolutely magnificent. Stunning to say the least. From 2 sets down to come back and win your 21st Grand Slam is incredible. Congratulations @RafaelNadal!"

AB DE VILLIERS, FORMER SOUTH AFRICA CRICKETER "Rafa always shows us what Sport is all about. Respect for his opponent and the game, incredible fight till the end, and humility irrespective of his achievements. Legend."

TIM HENMAN, FORMER MEN'S WORLD NUMBER FOUR "I can't quite get my head around it given the last six months for Rafa. Having not played much coming into this event and all the circumstances he faced prior to the tournament.

"The resilience, he was down two sets to love, I thought he was cooked and he finds a way to keep on fighting and coming back. "We thought the younger guy and the longer match was going to play into Medvedev's hands, it was just incredible to see."

CHRIS EVERT, 18-TIME SINGLES GRAND SLAM WINNER "Tremendous respect @RafaelNadal heroic effort.. @DaniilMedwed many more GS titles to come, great fight. What a final." (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

