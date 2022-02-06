Left Menu

Rugby-Jones skirts key question but credits Scotland for Calcutta Cup win

It's called 'Rassie in love with'," he said, mocking last year's controversial video by South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus that picked apart the refereeing decisions during the British & Irish Lions tour and which later earned him a ban from World Rugby. It was all Jones would say about a key moment that allowed Scotland to come back and then go on and win the match with a late penalty from Finn Russell.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2022 01:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 01:59 IST
England coach Eddie Jones avoided any comment on his side giving away a late penalty try that proved decisive in Saturday's loss to Scotland but said the 20-17 scoreline reflected the tight margins in test rugby. Scotland were awarded a 66th minute penalty try after England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie batted away the ball to prevent a potential Scotland score and not only conceded his side's seven point lead but also got himself yellow carded and sent to the sinbin for 10 key minutes.

It proved a crucial decision from New Zealand referee Ben O'Keeffe but Jones skirted questions, at the post-match news conference, about what he thought of the call. "Wait for the video mate, it's coming out. I've got the production team on it now. It's called 'Rassie in love with'," he said, mocking last year's controversial video by South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus that picked apart the refereeing decisions during the British & Irish Lions tour and which later earned him a ban from World Rugby.

It was all Jones would say about a key moment that allowed Scotland to come back and then go on and win the match with a late penalty from Finn Russell. "We're massively disappointed we lost. But let's make it clear that Scotland deserve to win. But I thought we dominated a lot of the game. But we didn't get the points out of domination at the end of the game," Jones told a news conference.

"Rugby is pretty simple game. When you dominate, you get points and you got to get enough to be ahead of the opposition at the end. "But yeah, it's tough for us to start the tournament like that. We had a really good preparation. I thought we played with a lot of purpose. A lot of drive, a lot of determination," he said, adding focus would turn immediately onto next weekend's clash at Italy.

"We played well, we just didn't get the result. Our last game against South Africa we got the penalty at the end and won. They (Scotland) got the penalty at the end this time. And that's the tightness of test match rugby. We just weren't quite good enough tonight," Jones added. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

