Italy clinches its 1st-ever Olympic curling medal

Italy will play Norway in the gold medal match on Tuesday.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 07-02-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 20:36 IST
Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini clinched Italy's first-ever Olympic curling medal on Monday, and they did it with one of the most dominating performances in Winter Games history.

The Italian mixed doubles team beat Sweden 8-1 in seven ends in the semifinals, improving their record in Beijing to 10-0. Mosaner, who was also on the men's team at the Pyeongchang Games, and Constantini, an Olympic rookie, earned points in each of the first five ends of the match, the latter four despite Sweden having the last-rock advantage, called the hammer.

Italy will play Norway in the gold medal match on Tuesday. Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien advanced after beating Britain 6-5 on a last-rock draw to the button.

The Norwegians are the defending bronze medalists, moving up after the Russian team that beat them in the Pyeongchang third-place game was disqualified for a positive doping test.

Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson of Sweden will face Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat of Britain for the bronze Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

