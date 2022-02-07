Italy clinches its 1st-ever Olympic curling medal
Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini clinched Italy's first-ever Olympic curling medal on Monday, and they did it with one of the most dominating performances in Winter Games history.
The Italian mixed doubles team beat Sweden 8-1 in seven ends in the semifinals, improving their record in Beijing to 10-0. Mosaner, who was also on the men's team at the Pyeongchang Games, and Constantini, an Olympic rookie, earned points in each of the first five ends of the match, the latter four despite Sweden having the last-rock advantage, called the hammer.
Italy will play Norway in the gold medal match on Tuesday. Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien advanced after beating Britain 6-5 on a last-rock draw to the button.
The Norwegians are the defending bronze medalists, moving up after the Russian team that beat them in the Pyeongchang third-place game was disqualified for a positive doping test.
Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson of Sweden will face Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat of Britain for the bronze Tuesday.
