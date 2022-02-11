Ahmed Jahouh signs new one-year contract with Mumbai City FC

Reigning Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC on Friday announced that midfielder Ahmed Jahouh has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

Jahouh will be at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 33-year-old Moroccan had played a pivotal role in the Mumbai City side that clinched the double in the 2020/21 season, winning the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy.

In Jahouh's time with the Islanders, the midfielder scored three goals and 11 assists in 33 games.

Jahouh started his career with Ittihad Khemisset and went on to play for various clubs such as Moghreb Tetouan, Raja Casablanca, and FUS Rabat before joining FC Goa in 2017.

''For me, staying on at Mumbai City was one of the easiest decisions I've had to make. I've enjoyed my football in the last 18 months -- we had a hugely successful season last year and I am proud to have been a part of a piece of history of this club,'' Jahouh said in a media release.

Head coach Des Buckingham, on his part, said, ''Jahouh has been one of the most consistent and influential players in the ISL. His experience, technical ability, and game intelligence are complimented with being a fantastic person with great characteristics.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)