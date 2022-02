Rugby-England name team to face Italy in Six Nations

England coach Eddie Jones has named the following team to face Italy in their Six Nations Championship fixture at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday: 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 6 caps)

14. Max Malins (Saracens, 11 caps) 13. Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 8 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 44 caps) (VC) 11. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 35 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 6 caps) 9. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 32 caps) (VC) 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 62 caps)

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 16 caps) 4. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 27 caps)

5. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 4 caps) 6. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 52 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 37 caps) (C) 8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 5 caps)

Replacements 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 32 caps) (VC)

17. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 75 caps) 18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 48 caps)

19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, uncapped) 20. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 10 caps)

21. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 113 caps) 22. George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 78 caps)

23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 53 caps)

