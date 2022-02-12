Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls to fight for top-six spot

Haryana Steelers will lock horns with U Mumba on Sunday in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. Haryana suffered a humiliating defeat against Puneri Paltan in their previous outing and will be looking to bounce back against Mumbai. U Mumba has endured a difficult campaign with key injuries affecting their form. But with Rahul Sethpal and Ajith Kumar fit, they have the ability to pull off a series of wins to ensure a Playoff berth.

The second match of Triple Panga Sunday will feature Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Bulls have been off-colour in their last few matches despite a strong start to their campaign. They will be looking to beat Pink Panthers to remain in contention for a Top 6 finish. The third game of the night will see UP Yoddha battle Gujarat Giants. Bengaluru Bulls, captained by 'High-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat, was an early-season favourite to win the league. But their form dipped severely halfway into the tournament despite Pawan scoring big points. They now need a flawless end to the season to ensure they remain with a chance to challenge for the title. With just 1 win in the previous 5 matches, the Bulls certainly have no form going into the crucial encounter against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

A win will see the Panthers leapfrog Bengaluru on the points table and most importantly get into the Top 6. The key for Jaipur will be their strong defence. Sandeep Dhull, Vishal, and Sahul must ensure Pawan Sehrawat spends a lot of time away from the mat. Their inconsistency has been the big reason for Jaipur's mixed results. And for Bengaluru, the objective must be to revive Pawan as soon as possible. Bharat and Chandran Ranjit both should start so as to not let the Pink Panthers settle into a defence pattern. They should also save Pawan from any Do-or-Die situations. A loss for Bengaluru will put them in a difficult spot and will need other results to go in their favour to gain a playoff berth.

Pardeep Narwal rolled back the clock with a vintage performance in U.P. Yoddha's last outing against Jaipur Pink Panthers. The 'Record Breaker' scored 3 Super Raids to clinch a Super 10 and give Yoddha a vital win in their race for a playoff spot. With 3 wins in 3 matches, Yoddha certainly has the momentum on their side. But Gujarat Giants have the capacity to play the spoilsport on any given day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)