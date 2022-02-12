Prajnesh, Ramkumar get tough draw at Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger

Left Menu

Italian Federico Gaio received the fourth seed during the draw ceremony here.Vit Kopriva of Czech Republic, Australian Max Purcell and Taipeis Chun-hsin Tseng bring up the rear of the seeds.Prajnesh had lost in the second round to top seed Jiri Vesely, while Ramkumar exited in the first round after losing to Australias Max Purcell at Bangaluru Open 1.The qualifying rounds of Bengaluru Open 2 will be held on Sunday and Monday.

India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran will take on top seed Australian Aleksandar Vukic, while Ramkumar Ramanathan has been pitted against seventh seed Mathias Bourgue of France in the opening round of the Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger, which begins with the qualifiers on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Vukic, currently ranked 138th in the world, was handed the top seed, while Frenchmen Hugo Grenier, ranked 158th and 161st ranked Enzo Couacaud were seeded second and third respectively. Italian Federico Gaio received the fourth seed during the draw ceremony here.

Vit Kopriva of Czech Republic, Australian Max Purcell and Taipei’s Chun-hsin Tseng bring up the rear of the seeds.

Prajnesh had lost in the second round to top seed Jiri Vesely, while Ramkumar exited in the first round after losing to Australia's Max Purcell at Bangaluru Open 1.

The qualifying rounds of Bengaluru Open 2 will be held on Sunday and Monday. It is the second challenger event to be held in Bengalore.

The ATP Challenger Tour is a series of international tennis competitions -- the second-highest tier of tennis competitions after the ATP Tour and is administered by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

