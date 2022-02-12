Rugby-Wales test centurion Biggar savours success over Scotland

Wales hero Dan Biggar described their narrow win over Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday as one of his best ever as he celebrated his 100th test cap. The flyhalf crowned the milestone with a match-winning drop goal to hand the home side a 20-17 victory at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff despite hobbling through the second half.

His 70th minute drop came as Wales were applying phase after phase of forward pressure on the Scotland line and looked initially to be a waste of an opportunity for a larger score, but in the end it was enough for Wales to put aside the disappointment of last weekend’s 29-7 drubbing in Ireland. "This is one of the best victories I’ve had because we didn’t get it right last week. When you don’t get it right, you take flak,” Biggar told the post-match news conference.

He also booted over four penalties. "I’d almost rather people be slagging me than praising because it brings out a different side to me.

"For me, it’s a brilliant day, family here, little boy out on the pitch afterwards. A really special day. One of my best victories in a Welsh shirt." On the drop goal, he added: "I took it just to edge ahead really. Take the free shot and get ahead. It proved to be the right decision in the end."

Biggar said his knee injury was nothing serious although at stages in the second half was wincing whenever he kicked the ball. Wales coach Wayne Pivac was delighted with the turnaround in fortunes for last season’s Six Nations winners.

"I was very pleased that we got the win. The boys put a lot of work in during the week and backed the talk up with a solid performance, in all the areas that we wanted to improve on. We’ll take that." Wales next face England at Twickenham on Feb. 26. They have lost on their last five away clashes against the English. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by David Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)