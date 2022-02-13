Left Menu

I only wanted to play for CSK, says Deepak Chahar

India all-rounder Deepak Chahar, who was among the top picks on Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction Day 1, said he always wanted to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-02-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 10:25 IST
Indian all-rounder Deepak Chahar (Photo/CSK Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India all-rounder Deepak Chahar, who was among the top picks on Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction Day 1, said he always wanted to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Chahar on Saturday got acquired by CSK for Rs 14 crores in the mega auction. For Chahar, a bidding war took place between CSK and Rajasthan Royals and the pacer ultimately went to Chennai.

"Really happy to be back in CSK and thank you so much Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) and management for showing faith in me. I couldn't imagine playing for another team. I only wanted to play for CSK," Chahar said in a video posted by CSK on Twitter. Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022 mega auction saw Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar among top picks.

Kishan was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, while Chahar was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders bought Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore and on the other hand, Avesh Khan became the most expensive pick among the uncapped players after being bought for Rs 10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants. (ANI)

