Golf-Papadatos heading to St Andrews after Vic Open win

Dimitrios Papadatos sank a five-foot par putt at the final hole to win the Vic Open by one stroke on Sunday and clinch a spot in this year's British Open. The Australian shot a closing round of 66 at the 13th Beach Links in Barwon Heads, southwest of Melbourne, to finish on 21-under-par 267 for his fifth professional victory.

"It's been a while since I've even been in contention, let alone won a tournament, so I was a bit unsure if I'd still have it out there today," said the 30-year-old. Runner-up Ben Campbell (268) and third-placed Matt Griffin (272) also earned spots in the July 14-17 British Open at St. Andrews.

The Vic Open was included in the qualifying series for the men's major when the New Zealand Open was cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Australian Hannah Green won the women's Vic Open, which was played simultaneously, by six strokes. The world number 30 and major champion shot 71 on Sunday to finish at 13-under.

"It's really important to get a win on home soil," she said.

