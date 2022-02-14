Soccer-Dawson snatches West Ham dramatic last-gasp point at Leicester

West Ham United defender Craig Dawson's stoppage-time equaliser ensured Leicester City's frustrating Premier League season continued as he earned his side a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. The major talking point of the game came pre-match with Kurt Zouma named in the West Ham starting XI, despite an outcry over a video on social media this week where defender was seen abusing his pet cats, only for him to pull out in the warm up.

When the match did get under way, the visitors started well, with Jarrod Bowen racing clear before firing his side into a 10th-minute lead. Leicester responded well, and got back on level terms on the cusp of halftime through Youri Tielemans' penalty, before Ricardo Pereira completed the turnaround in the 57th minute, heading the hosts into a deserved lead.

Periera's header looked like it was going to be enough for a first win in five in all competitions for Leicester, only for Dawson to bundle the ball into the net from a corner, with what looked like his shoulder, to break home hearts. The draw meant Leicester, who finished fifth in each of the last two seasons, climbed to 11th in the standings, while West Ham stayed fourth on 41 points, one above Manchester United in fifth having played one game more.

