Aus vs SL: Was pretty confident in Josh Hazlewood, says Finch after win

Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has said he was "pretty confident" that pacer Josh Hazlewood will take the hosts over the line in the second T20I against Sri Lanka. Josh Inglis' 48-run knock, Pathum Nissanka's 73-run knock and Hazlewood's three-wicket haul were the standout performances as Australia defeated Sri Lanka in the Super Over to win the second T20I of the five-match series here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

In the Super Over, Hazlewood restricted Sri Lanka to just five runs before Australia registered an easy win. "It was great to get the win. Pretty sloppy overall though. I think we got away with one there. I was pretty confident in Josh Hazlewood. It was a sloppy performance in the field. We bowled some great overs, we bowled some poor overs," Finch said after winning the second T20I.

Meanwhile, Hazlewood said he had a chat with Finch and the duo came up with a plan in the second T20I. "I just kept a nice clear mind. Had a chat with Finchy and came up with a plan of what I wanted to do. The confidence is high at the moment and nice to execute," said Hazlewood.

With this win, Australia has gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and the third T20I will now be played on Tuesday. (ANI)

