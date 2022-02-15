Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Swiss Gremaud wins slopestyle gold, a "relieved" Gu settles for silver; Olympics-Snowboarding-Gasser wins Big Air gold, Sadowski-Synnott takes silver and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Swiss Gremaud wins slopestyle gold, a "relieved" Gu settles for silver

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud won gold in the women's Freeski slopestyle at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, while China's home favorite, Eileen Gu, was roared on by fans in the final but had to settle for silver. China's "Snow Princess" Gu went all out from the beginning, landing a clean and controlled first run, but hit the deck on her second try, forcing her to sit on her skis to take a breath.

Olympics-Snowboarding-Gasser wins Big Air gold, Sadowski-Synnott takes silver

Anna Gasser knew she needed something special on her last run to win the Beijing Games Big Air event on Tuesday and the Austrian did just that, landing one of the hardest tricks in women's snowboarding to pip New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott for gold. It was a case of deja vu for Gasser, who also had to pull something big out of the bag in Pyeongchang four years ago to win the event on its Olympic debut.

NFL-Rams Super Bowl parade set in 'City of Champions'

The Rams will celebrate their thrilling victory in Super Bowl LVI with a parade on Wednesday in Los Angeles, a city that has had its pro basketball and baseball teams also win championships in recent years. The Rams, who returned to LA six years ago after a 21-season detour to St. Louis, hope the victory will put them on the same level as the Lakers and Dodgers - beloved franchises who both won championships in 2020.

Olympics-Beijing visitors go hi-tech to avoid getting lost in translation

Businesses at the Beijing Olympics are getting around the language barrier by using high-tech apps and a smartphone-like device to translate from Mandarin Chinese and keep the tills ringing. Though China's "zero COVID" policy has stopped the influx of sports fans who would normally be cheering on their favorites, there are still thousands of athletes, coaches, journalists, and technicians in China with money to burn.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Swiss Suter on course for gold in women's downhill

Switzerland's Corinne Suter was in the gold medal position after the first 20 skiers had completed their runs in the women's downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. Suter powered down the piste, known as 'The Rock', in a time of 1:31.87, beating Italy's defending Olympic champion Sofia Goggia's time by 16 hundredths of a second.

Olympics-Cold snap causes problems for Olympic organizers

Freezing temperatures have continued to cause problems for the organizers at the Beijing Olympics, with Tuesday's biathlon 4 x 7.5 km relay brought forward by two and a half hours to avoid the evening chill. With temperatures at the biathlon, cross-country, and ski jump venues often plummeting after dark, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) moved the start of the race to 1430 local time from 1700 due to concerns over gusting winds and temperatures set to get down to minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 Fahrenheit).

Olympics-Valieva's 'B' sample yet to be examined - IOC

The B-sample of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's drug test before the Beijing Olympics is yet to be analyzed despite an initial positive result, the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday. The teenager was cleared to compete in Tuesday evening's single event after a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that agreed with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) decision to lift a ban on her.

Olympics-Eileen Gu's China choice pays off... for now

When Eileen Gu won Olympic gold in the Big Air, sales of her red Anta ski suit, complete with slipdrag reduction technology, surged 20-fold on Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com. Luckin Coffee sold out of Gu-endorsed drinks, with a spike in cup-holders bearing her image, and the Chinese chain immediately said it would launch more Gu-linked products throughout the year.

NFL-Super Bowl betting at Nevada sportsbooks sets record

The total amount of bets placed in Nevada sportsbooks on this year's Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals set a record, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said on Monday. A total of $179.8 million was wagered across Nevada's 179 sportsbooks, up 32% from the $136.1 million wagered on last year's Super Bowl and 13% above the previous record of $158.6 million set in 2018, according to unaudited figures.

Olympics-Formidable Russian coach and doctor with doping past in focus over Valieva case

The turmoil engulfing a 15-year-old Russian figure skater who tested positive for a banned substance has thrust her eminent coach and a doctor with past doping offenses into the spotlight at the Beijing Games. Teen skater Kamila Valieva was cleared on Monday to compete in her remaining event. But the drug charge against her is unresolved and anti-doping authorities in Russia are unlikely to hear her case until well after the Winter Games end.

