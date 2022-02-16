Left Menu

Premier League: Ronaldo, Fernandes lift Man Utd into top four

Second-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes gave Manchester United a 2-0 win over 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion that took the Red Devils up to fourth in the Premier League table on Tuesday night.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 16-02-2022 08:11 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: Twitter/Manchester United). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Second-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes gave Manchester United a 2-0 win over 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion that took the Red Devils up to fourth in the Premier League table on Tuesday night. Man Utd needed goalkeeper David De Gea to be in top form during the first half at Old Trafford as he made a pair of fine saves to deny Jakub Moder.

Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, scoring for the first time in six Premier League matches, as he collected an interception by Scott McTominay and fired clinically into the bottom-right corner. Things got worse for Brighton just three minutes later when captain Lewis Dunk was sent off after his foul on Anthony Elanga was upgraded from a yellow card to a red following a VAR review.

Ronaldo and Fernandes missed big chances to double the lead and were nearly punished as Moder hit the crossbar with a long-range strike at the other end. But Fernandes made sure of the points deep into stoppage time, running clean through and fooling Sanchez with a clever dummy before finishing into the empty net. Man Utd now have 43 points, 10 more than Brighton, who stay ninth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

