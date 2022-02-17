Left Menu

Soccer-Coman rescues late draw for Bayern at Salzburg

Frenchman Coman, who struck the winning goal for Bayern in the 2020 Champions League final, ensured the six-times winners left with a draw when he appeared at the far post to meet a Thomas Mueller header and tuck the ball into the net from close range.

Bayern Munich midfielder Kingsley Coman struck in the 90th minute to snatch a 1-1 draw at Salzburg in Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg. The Austrian side, who were competing in the knockout stage of the competition for the first time, took the lead midway through the first half with a goal on the counterattack from Chukwubuike Adamu.

Adamu, 20, had come on in the 12th minute after starting striker Noah Okafor went off injured. But Frenchman Coman, who struck the winning goal for Bayern in the 2020 Champions League final, ensured the six-times winners left with a draw when he appeared at the far post to meet a Thomas Mueller header and tuck the ball into the net from close range.

